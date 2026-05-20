Ex-Div Reminder for Teradyne (TER)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of TER's recent stock price of $329.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TER is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TER's low point in its 52 week range is $75.99 per share, with $422.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $333.07.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TER makes up 11.87% of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKX) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TER).

In Wednesday trading, Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.