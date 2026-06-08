Ex-Div Reminder for TELUS (TU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4184, payable on 7/2/26. As a percentage of TU's recent stock price of $12.26, this dividend works out to approximately 3.41%, so look for shares of TELUS Corp to trade 3.41% lower — all else being equal — when TU shares open for trading on 6/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.69 per share, with $16.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.24.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TU makes up 3.64% of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TU).

In Monday trading, TELUS Corp shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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Further TU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.