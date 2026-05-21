Ex-Div Reminder for TE Connectivity (TEL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.78, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of TEL's recent stock price of $199.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TEL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEL's low point in its 52 week range is $155.37 per share, with $252.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.36.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TEL makes up 3.18% of the AXS Knowledge Leaders ETF (Symbol: KNO) which is trading higher by about 1.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding TEL).

In Thursday trading, TE Connectivity plc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.