Markets
STT

Ex-Div Reminder for State Street (STT)

March 30, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/26, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.84, payable on 4/13/26. As a percentage of STT's recent stock price of $124.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of State Street Corp. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when STT shares open for trading on 4/1/26.

STT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

State Street Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $72.81 per share, with $137.0499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.40.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STT makes up 6.29% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to STT — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, State Street Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAMS
 Cheapest Stocks Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAMS-> Cheapest Stocks Right Now-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.