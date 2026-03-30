Ex-Div Reminder for State Street (STT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/1/26, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.84, payable on 4/13/26. As a percentage of STT's recent stock price of $124.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of State Street Corp. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when STT shares open for trading on 4/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $72.81 per share, with $137.0499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.40.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STT makes up 6.29% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to STT — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, State Street Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.