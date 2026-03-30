Ex-Div Reminder for State Street (STT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $72.81 per share, with $137.0499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.40.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STT makes up 6.29% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STT).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to STT — find out what they are ».
In Monday trading, State Street Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.