Ex-Div Reminder for Star Group (SGU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/27/26, Star Group LP (Symbol: SGU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1975, payable on 8/5/26. As a percentage of SGU's recent stock price of $13.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Star Group LP to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when SGU shares open for trading on 7/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SGU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.37 per share, with $13.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.04.

In Thursday trading, Star Group LP shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further SGU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.