Ex-Div Reminder for Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUND is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FUND's low point in its 52 week range is $7.2612 per share, with $10.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.01.
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FUND, which trades under the symbol RFO.PRA — more info ».
In Wednesday trading, Sprott Focus Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further FUND Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.