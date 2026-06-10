Ex-Div Reminder for Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Sprott Focus Trust Inc (Symbol: FUND) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1424, payable on 6/29/26. As a percentage of FUND's recent stock price of $10.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of Sprott Focus Trust Inc to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when FUND shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUND is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUND's low point in its 52 week range is $7.2612 per share, with $10.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.01.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FUND, which trades under the symbol RFO.PRA — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, Sprott Focus Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further FUND Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.