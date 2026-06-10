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Ex-Div Reminder for Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

June 10, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/26, Sprott Focus Trust Inc (Symbol: FUND) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1424, payable on 6/29/26. As a percentage of FUND's recent stock price of $10.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of Sprott Focus Trust Inc to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when FUND shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

FUND+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUND is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Sprott Focus Trust Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FUND's low point in its 52 week range is $7.2612 per share, with $10.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.01.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FUND, which trades under the symbol RFO.PRA — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, Sprott Focus Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further FUND Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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