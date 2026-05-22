Ex-Div Reminder for Spok Holdings (SPOK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, Spok Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPOK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/24/26. As a percentage of SPOK's recent stock price of $11.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.83%, so look for shares of Spok Holdings Inc to trade 2.83% lower — all else being equal — when SPOK shares open for trading on 5/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPOK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPOK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.95 per share, with $19.3091 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.08.

In Friday trading, Spok Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.