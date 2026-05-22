Ex-Div Reminder for Spok Holdings (SPOK)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPOK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPOK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.95 per share, with $19.3091 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.08.
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In Friday trading, Spok Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
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Also see: Historical EPS
Funds Holding SOLN
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.