Ex-Div Reminder for Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of SLGN's recent stock price of $37.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Silgan Holdings Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when SLGN shares open for trading on 6/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLGN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLGN's low point in its 52 week range is $36.15 per share, with $57.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.65.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SLGN makes up 1.05% of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SLGN).

In Friday trading, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

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Further SLGN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.