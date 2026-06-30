Ex-Div Reminder for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.475, payable on 7/16/26. As a percentage of RGLD's recent stock price of $198.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RGLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $150.75 per share, with $306.2499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.49.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RGLD makes up 4.40% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding RGLD).

In Tuesday trading, Royal Gold Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further RGLD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.