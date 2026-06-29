Ex-Div Reminder for Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 7/14/26. As a percentage of RRX's recent stock price of $219.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RRX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRX's low point in its 52 week range is $128.34 per share, with $236.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $219.80.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RRX makes up 2.95% of the GMO Domestic Resilience ETF (Symbol: DRES) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding RRX).

In Monday trading, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further RRX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.