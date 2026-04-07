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ISD

Ex-Div Reminder for Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD)

April 07, 2026 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/26, Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (Symbol: ISD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.105, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of ISD's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when ISD shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

ISD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ISD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ISD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.38 per share, with $14.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.07.

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Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Metals Channel
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RTPZ
 Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Metals Channel-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RTPZ-> Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

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