Ex-Div Reminder for Princeton Bancorp (BPRN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, Princeton Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BPRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 5/28/26. As a percentage of BPRN's recent stock price of $35.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Princeton Bancorp Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when BPRN shares open for trading on 5/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BPRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPRN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.21 per share, with $37.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.70.

In Friday trading, Princeton Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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