Ex-Div Reminder for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.27, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of PSX's recent stock price of $173.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Phillips 66 to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when PSX shares open for trading on 5/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $109.75 per share, with $190.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.62.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PSX makes up 7.02% of the VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (Symbol: CRAK) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PSX).

In Thursday trading, Phillips 66 shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.