Ex-Div Reminder for PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 5/28/26. As a percentage of PFSI's recent stock price of $86.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFSI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFSI's low point in its 52 week range is $82.65 per share, with $160.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.37.

In Friday trading, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

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