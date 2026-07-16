Ex-Div Reminder for Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/17/26, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: PBHC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/7/26. As a percentage of PBHC's recent stock price of $16.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when PBHC shares open for trading on 7/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBHC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBHC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.0567 per share, with $17.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.23.

In Thursday trading, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.

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Further PBHC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.