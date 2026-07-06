Ex-Div Reminder for NorthEast Community Bancorp (NECB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/7/26, NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NECB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/6/26. As a percentage of NECB's recent stock price of $27.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when NECB shares open for trading on 7/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NECB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NECB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NECB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.27 per share, with $28.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.96.

In Monday trading, NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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Further NECB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.