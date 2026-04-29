Ex-Div Reminder for NiSource (NI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of NI's recent stock price of $48.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of NiSource Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when NI shares open for trading on 4/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.22 per share, with $48.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.52.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NI makes up 4.53% of the PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (Symbol: PJFV) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding NI).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to NI, which trades under the symbol NI.PRB — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, NiSource Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.