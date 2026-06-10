Ex-Div Reminder for NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 7/3/26. As a percentage of NSSC's recent stock price of $35.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NSSC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSSC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.44 per share, with $48.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.40.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NSSC makes up 1.51% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (Symbol: SIMS) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding NSSC).

In Wednesday trading, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further NSSC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.