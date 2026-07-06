Ex-Div Reminder for MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $78.80 per share, with $127.5099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.98.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MSM makes up 2.64% of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (Symbol: IBUY) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MSM).
In Monday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further MSM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.