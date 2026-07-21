Ex-Div Reminder for MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/26, MFS Intermediate Income Fund (Symbol: MIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.02, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of MIN's recent stock price of $2.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of MFS Intermediate Income Fund to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when MIN shares open for trading on 7/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIN's low point in its 52 week range is $2.41 per share, with $2.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.49.

MFS Intermediate Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, MFS Intermediate Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further MIN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.