Ex-Div Reminder for Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/12/26. As a percentage of MCB's recent stock price of $89.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCB's low point in its 52 week range is $60.22 per share, with $97.8399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.57.

In Wednesday trading, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.