Ex-Div Reminder for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/17/25, McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.485, payable on 7/31/25. As a percentage of MGRC's recent stock price of $119.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRC's low point in its 52 week range is $95.50 per share, with $129.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.08.

In Tuesday trading, McGrath RentCorp shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

