Ex-Div Reminder for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/8/26, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Symbol: LOAN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of LOAN's recent stock price of $4.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.38%, so look for shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. to trade 2.38% lower — all else being equal — when LOAN shares open for trading on 4/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOAN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOAN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.125 per share, with $5.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.60.

In Monday trading, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.