Ex-Div Reminder for Lineage (LINE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/31/24, Lineage Inc (Symbol: LINE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5275, payable on 1/21/25. As a percentage of LINE's recent stock price of $58.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Lineage Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when LINE shares open for trading on 12/31/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LINE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LINE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LINE's low point in its 52 week range is $56.67 per share, with $89.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.24.

In Friday trading, Lineage Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

