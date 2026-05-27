Ex-Div Reminder for Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Koppers Holdings Inc (Symbol: KOP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of KOP's recent stock price of $41.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KOP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOP's low point in its 52 week range is $25 per share, with $46.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.44.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KOP makes up 1.80% of the ProShares Smart Materials ETF (Symbol: TINT) which is trading up by about 3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding KOP).

In Wednesday trading, Koppers Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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Further KOP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.