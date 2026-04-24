Ex-Div Reminder for KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (Symbol: KNOP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of KNOP's recent stock price of $10.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KNOP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNOP's low point in its 52 week range is $6.16 per share, with $11.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.33.

In Friday trading, KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

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