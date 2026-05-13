Ex-Div Reminder for Ingersoll Rand (IR)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IR's low point in its 52 week range is $72.125 per share, with $100.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.14.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IR makes up 3.47% of the Tema American Reshoring ETF (Symbol: RSHO) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding IR).
In Wednesday trading, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.
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Also see: Holdings Channel
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.