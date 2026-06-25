Ex-Div Reminder for Independent Bank (INDB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/29/26, Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.64, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of INDB's recent stock price of $84.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when INDB shares open for trading on 6/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INDB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $61.19 per share, with $87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.50.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, INDB makes up 1.72% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding INDB).

In Thursday trading, Independent Bank Corp shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further INDB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.