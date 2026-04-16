Ex-Div Reminder for Immersion (IMMR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/20/26, Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of IMMR's recent stock price of $6.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Immersion Corp to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when IMMR shares open for trading on 4/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMMR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMMR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.25 per share, with $8.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.10.

In Thursday trading, Immersion Corp shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.