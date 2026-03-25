Ex-Div Reminder for ICF International (ICFI)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ICFI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $65 per share, with $101.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.50.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ICFI makes up 6.00% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ICFI).
In Wednesday trading, ICF International Inc shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.