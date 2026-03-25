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ICFI

Ex-Div Reminder for ICF International (ICFI)

March 25, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/26, ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 4/14/26. As a percentage of ICFI's recent stock price of $70.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

ICFI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ICFI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ICF International Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $65 per share, with $101.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.50.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ICFI makes up 6.00% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ICFI).

In Wednesday trading, ICF International Inc shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
 CDW Dividend Growth Rate
 Closed End Fund Screener

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> CDW Dividend Growth Rate-> Closed End Fund Screener-> More articles by this source->

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