Ex-Div Reminder for Hooker Furnishings (HOFT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, Hooker Furnishings Corp (Symbol: HOFT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of HOFT's recent stock price of $15.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Hooker Furnishings Corp to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when HOFT shares open for trading on 6/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HOFT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOFT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.615 per share, with $16.4056 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.71.

In Wednesday trading, Hooker Furnishings Corp shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

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Further HOFT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.