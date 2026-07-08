Ex-Div Reminder for Helios Technologies (HLIO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HLIO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $33.845 per share, with $95.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.83.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HLIO makes up 2.17% of the abrdn Focused US Small Cap Active ETF (Symbol: AFSC) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HLIO).
In Wednesday trading, Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
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Further HLIO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.