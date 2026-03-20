Ex-Div Reminder for Heartland Express (HTLD)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTLD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.995 per share, with $12.1286 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.51.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HTLD makes up 1.34% of the Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF (Symbol: COPY) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding HTLD).
In Friday trading, Heartland Express, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.