Ex-Div Reminder for Heartland Express (HTLD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 4/3/26. As a percentage of HTLD's recent stock price of $9.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTLD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.995 per share, with $12.1286 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.51.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HTLD makes up 1.34% of the Tweedy Browne Insider + Value ETF (Symbol: COPY) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding HTLD).

In Friday trading, Heartland Express, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.