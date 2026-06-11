Ex-Div Reminder for Great Elm Capital (GECC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Great Elm Capital Corp (Symbol: GECC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of GECC's recent stock price of $6.06, this dividend works out to approximately 4.13%, so look for shares of Great Elm Capital Corp to trade 4.13% lower — all else being equal — when GECC shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GECC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 16.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GECC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GECC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.63 per share, with $11.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.13.

In Thursday trading, Great Elm Capital Corp shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further GECC Research:

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