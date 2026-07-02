Ex-Div Reminder for Globe Life (GL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of GL's recent stock price of $180.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GL's low point in its 52 week range is $116.73 per share, with $182.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.53.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GL makes up 4.43% of the Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (Symbol: USSE) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding GL).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to GL — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Globe Life Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further GL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.