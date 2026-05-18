Ex-Div Reminder for Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLAD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLAD's low point in its 52 week range is $16.54 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.14.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GLAD makes up 1.38% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GLAD).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to GLAD, which trades under the symbol GLADP — more info ».
Gladstone Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.