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GLAD

Ex-Div Reminder for Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

May 18, 2026 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/26, Gladstone Capital Corporation (Symbol: GLAD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.15, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of GLAD's recent stock price of $18.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when GLAD shares open for trading on 5/20/26.

GLAD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLAD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Gladstone Capital Corporation 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GLAD's low point in its 52 week range is $16.54 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.14.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GLAD makes up 1.38% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GLAD).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to GLAD, which trades under the symbol GLADP — more info ».

Gladstone Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Auto Dealerships Dividend Stocks
 YG Videos
 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GLAD
VPC

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