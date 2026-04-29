Ex-Div Reminder for Fuller (FUL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.245, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of FUL's recent stock price of $61.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.71 per share, with $68.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.81.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FUL makes up 4.46% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (Symbol: PSCM) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FUL).

In Wednesday trading, Fuller Company shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.