Ex-Div Reminder for FS Bancorp (FSBW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/26, FS Bancorp Inc (Washington) (Symbol: FSBW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of FSBW's recent stock price of $40.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of FS Bancorp Inc (Washington) to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when FSBW shares open for trading on 5/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSBW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSBW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSBW's low point in its 52 week range is $36.66 per share, with $44.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.30.

In Tuesday trading, FS Bancorp Inc (Washington) shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.