Ex-Div Reminder for Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 3/10/23. As a percentage of DOW's recent stock price of $57.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Dow Inc to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when DOW shares open for trading on 2/27/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOW's low point in its 52 week range is $42.91 per share, with $71.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.58.

In Thursday trading, Dow Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

