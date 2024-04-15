Ex-Div Reminder for Compass Diversified (CODI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/24, Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/25/24. As a percentage of CODI's recent stock price of $23.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Compass Diversified to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when CODI shares open for trading on 4/17/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CODI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CODI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.88 per share, with $25.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.52.

In Monday trading, Compass Diversified shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.

