Ex-Div Reminder for First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/6/26, First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Symbol: FBIZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of FBIZ's recent stock price of $55.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FBIZ shares open for trading on 5/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FBIZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBIZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBIZ's low point in its 52 week range is $45.90 per share, with $61.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.67.

In Tuesday trading, First Business Financial Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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