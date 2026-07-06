Ex-Div Reminder for First Bancorp (FNLC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/7/26, First Bancorp Inc (Symbol: FNLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 7/17/26. As a percentage of FNLC's recent stock price of $34.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of First Bancorp Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when FNLC shares open for trading on 7/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FNLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNLC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.08 per share, with $35.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.86.

In Monday trading, First Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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Further FNLC Research:

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