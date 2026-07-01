Ex-Div Reminder for ESAB

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESAB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESAB's low point in its 52 week range is $82.185 per share, with $137.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.43.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ESAB makes up 1.24% of the Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: NBSM) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ESAB).
In Wednesday trading, ESAB Corp shares are currently down about 1% on the day.
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Further ESAB Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.