Ex-Div Reminder for ESAB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 7/17/26. As a percentage of ESAB's recent stock price of $97.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESAB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESAB's low point in its 52 week range is $82.185 per share, with $137.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.43.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ESAB makes up 1.24% of the Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: NBSM) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ESAB).

In Wednesday trading, ESAB Corp shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

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Further ESAB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.