Ex-Div Reminder for Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ELS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ELS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.15 per share, with $69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.02.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ELS makes up 31.65% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ELS).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to ELS — find out what they are ».
In Wednesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further ELS Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.