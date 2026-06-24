Ex-Div Reminder for Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5425, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $62.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 6/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ELS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.15 per share, with $69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.02.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ELS makes up 31.65% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ELS).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to ELS — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ELS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.