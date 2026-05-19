Ex-Div Reminder for Equinix (EQIX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/20/26, Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $5.16, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of EQIX's recent stock price of $1061.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQIX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQIX's low point in its 52 week range is $710.52 per share, with $1128.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1061.10.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EQIX makes up 15.74% of the Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (Symbol: SRVR) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding EQIX).

In Tuesday trading, Equinix Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.