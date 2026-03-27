Ex-Div Reminder for Ensign Group (ENSG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.065, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of ENSG's recent stock price of $200.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENSG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENSG's low point in its 52 week range is $118.73 per share, with $218 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.01.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ENSG makes up 8.24% of the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (Symbol: SCDV) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ENSG).

In Friday trading, Ensign Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.