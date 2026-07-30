Ex-Div Reminder for Emera (EMA)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EMA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.77 per share, with $55.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.02.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EMA makes up 2.40% of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding EMA).
In Thursday trading, Emera Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
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Further EMA Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.