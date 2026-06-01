Ex-Div Reminder for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/2/26, Eldorado Gold Corp (Symbol: EGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 6/16/26. As a percentage of EGO's recent stock price of $32.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.56 per share, with $51.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.20.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EGO makes up 3.74% of the Global X Gold Explorers ETF (Symbol: GOEX) which is trading up by about 3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding EGO).

In Monday trading, Eldorado Gold Corp shares are currently off about 3.6% on the day.

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Further EGO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.