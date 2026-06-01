Ex-Div Reminder for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EGO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.56 per share, with $51.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.20.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EGO makes up 3.74% of the Global X Gold Explorers ETF (Symbol: GOEX) which is trading up by about 3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding EGO).
In Monday trading, Eldorado Gold Corp shares are currently off about 3.6% on the day.
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Further EGO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.