Ex-Div Reminder for Dynex Capital (DX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/22/26, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.17, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 6/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 15.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.76 per share, with $14.9305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.14.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DX makes up 5.07% of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (Symbol: CRDT) which is trading lower by about 1.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding DX).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to DX — find out what they are ».

Dynex Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further DX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.