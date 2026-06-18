Markets
DX

Ex-Div Reminder for Dynex Capital (DX)

June 18, 2026 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/22/26, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.17, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 6/22/26.

DX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 15.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Dynex Capital Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.76 per share, with $14.9305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.14.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DX makes up 5.07% of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (Symbol: CRDT) which is trading lower by about 1.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding DX).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to DX — find out what they are ».

Dynex Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further DX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DX Videos-> Funds Holding DX-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DX
CRDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.