Ex-Div Reminder for Donegal Group (DGICA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Donegal Group Inc. (Symbol: DGICA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1925, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of DGICA's recent stock price of $17.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Donegal Group Inc. to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when DGICA shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DGICA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGICA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGICA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.43 per share, with $21.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.83.

In Wednesday trading, Donegal Group Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

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